Trump denies suffering ‘series of mini-strokes’

US President Donald Trump denies unfounded rumors that a series of mini-strokes were behind his unscheduled visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center last year, calling the claims “fake news.”

Trump made the surprise visit to the hospital in November. The fact that it was not scheduled, a departure from established protocols, ignited speculation at the time of a serious health issue, but the White House insisted he was just doing parts of his annual health exam ahead of time.

However, CNN reported Tuesday that a new book by a New York Times journalist claims Vice President Mike Pence was put “on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily” if Trump had to undergo anesthesia during the visit.

CNN, which obtained a copy of the as-yet-unreleased book by Michael Schmidt, says the author did not specify the sourcing for the claim.

If true, it raises fresh questions about the visit.

The report quickly ignited claims on social media — made without any evidence — that Trump had suffered a stroke and had to be rushed to hospital, prompting the president to take to Twitter Tuesday.

