Turkey condemns Armenian attacks on ‘civilians’

Turkey condemns what it says are attacks on civilians by Armenian forces on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Armenia’s attacks today targeting civilians in Azerbaijan’s second-largest city Ganja are a new indicator of its stance that does not recognize the law. We condemn those attacks,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.

Turkey backs Azerbaijan in the dispute as Ankara considers Baku “one nation, two states.”

— AFP