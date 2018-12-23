Turkey masses troops near Kurdish-held Syrian town

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Pedestrian, 82, killed in car crash in northern Israel
Medical officials say an 82-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Bayit Vagan Boulevard in the northern city of Kiryat Ata.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says paramedics were unsuccessful in their attempts to save the pedestrian’s life and pronounced him dead.
Netanyahu calls Erdogan an ‘anti-Semitic dictator’ in escalating war of words
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an “anti-Semitic dictator,” escalating a war of words between the leaders after Turkish officials called the Israeli premier a “cold-blooded murderer.”
“I now saw today’s lunacy from the anti-Semitic dictator Erdogan,” Netanyahu says in an address to Christian IDF soldiers ahead of Christmas.
“He has an obsession with Israel because he knows what a moral army is and what a real democracy is, in contrast with a military that massacres the Kurds,” he adds.
“Once Erdogan would be attacking me every two hours, now it’s every six hours. Turkey is becoming more and more of a dictatorship by the day.”
After filing libel lawsuit, PM says journalist Ben Caspit will ‘pay dearly’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes on a Twitter tirade against Maariv journalist Ben Caspit, against whom he filed a libel lawsuit earlier today, calling him a “habitual liar” for hinting that the premier made an illicit payment to a legal official designed to influence the outcome of graft probes into his conduct.
“Spoiler: The habitual liar Ben Caspit, who has been persecuting me for decades, will again be forced to pay,” Netanyahu writes on Twitter.
In 2017, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court resolved a lawsuit filed seven years earlier against Caspit by the premier’s wife Sara Netanyahu.
Caspit apologized and paid Sara Netanyahu NIS 50,000 ($13,300) for claiming she had been involved in the sacking of a 70-year-old janitor at the Prime Minister’s residence.
Hitting below the belt, Netanyahu invokes the journalist’s brother’s arrest 17 years ago.
“Ben Caspit’s sickening obsession will again cost him… dearly,” the prime minister says in a follow-up tweet, sharing a screenshot from a 2001 article about the arrest of Caspit’s brother, Uri, on suspicion of large-scale fraud.
“Had Ben Caspit looked a little more after his family instead of persecuting my family, maybe we would’ve been spared such unfortunate incidents,” Netanyahu says.
Turkey masses troops near Kurdish-held Syrian town
A Syrian war monitor and Turkish media say Turkey is massing troops near a town in northern Syria held by a US-backed and Kurdish-led force.
Turkey says it will delay a promised offensive in Syria following US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to dislodge the Kurdish fighters, who Turkey views as an extension of the insurgency within its borders. The US had partnered with the Syrian Kurdish militia to drive out the Islamic State group.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the reinforcements were sent to the front line with Manbij, where US troops have been based. The Turkish IHA news agency reports that a convoy of Turkish troops was sent into Syria overnight.
— AP
Egypt security forces kill 14 jihadists in Sinai raid
Egyptian security forces have killed 14 Islamist terrorists in an exchange of fire in the country’s turbulent northern Sinai region, the interior ministry says.
The jihadists were under surveillance ahead of security forces raiding their hideout in the town of El-Arish, the ministry says in a statement.
An exchange of fire lasting several hours killed eight militants, the ministry says without detailing when the raid took place. The other six attempted to flee but were killed in a police chase.
The terrorists were suspected of planning attacks on “important and vital facilities,” armed forces and police personnel, the interior ministry says.
Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in North Sinai, which upsurged following the 2013 military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.
Hundreds of police and soldiers have since been killed in militant attacks.
Security forces have since February been conducting a major operation focused on the Sinai Peninsula, aimed at wiping out a local affiliate of the Islamic State terror group which is spearheading the insurgency.
— AFP
Saudi prince who backed women’s rights and called for reforms dies at 87
Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, a senior member of the Saudi royal family who supported women’s rights and once led a group of dissident princes, has died at the age of 87.
Prince Talal was an older brother to King Salman and the father of businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. The royal court says prayers for Prince Talal, who died yesterday, will be held today in Riyadh.
In the 1960s, he led a group of princes who called for a constitutional monarchy that distributes some of the king’s powers. He led the group from Beirut and Cairo, which under Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser was an adversary of Riyadh.
After rifts emerged between Prince Talal and Cairo, he was allowed to return to Saudi Arabia in 1964.
— AP
Lebanese, some in yellow vests, protest political gridlock
Hundreds of Lebanese are protesting against deteriorating economic conditions as politicians are deadlocked over forming a new government.
The protesters march to the government building in central Beirut, carrying placards that call for an end to the deadlock and corruption. Some protesters sport the yellow vests worn by anti-government protesters in France.
The call for the protests began on social media, with some using the yellow vest symbol with a cedar tree in the center.
Demonstrators chant “the people want to bring down the regime,” a slogan from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.
Protests have spread in Lebanon in recent weeks as rival politicians have failed to form a government following elections in May.
— AP
UK police free 2 drone suspects in Gatwick travel chaos
British police release a man and a woman arrested in connection with the drone incursions at London’s Gatwick Airport that disrupted holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers.
Sussex police say the two cooperated with police and are no longer considered suspects in the case. They were arrested late Friday. Both live in Crawley, a town that is a five-minute drive from Gatwick, Britain’s second-busiest airport.
Flights to and from Gatwick have been operating normally today, airport authorities say, after days of disruptions began Wednesday night when drones were seen over the airfield.
Authorities fear that a drone could damage a plane in flight or be sucked into a plane’s engine, causing a deadly crash.
— AP
Netanyahu says he’ll keep promise to name immigration minister today
Facing criticism over the numerous ministerial portfolios he currently holds, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells his cabinet ministers he will fulfill a promise to appoint one of them as immigration minister by tonight.
“I have to announce the minister of immigration and absorption by midnight, and I will do so,” he tells ministers during the weekly cabinet meeting, according to a coalition source, saying that a cabinet vote on the appointment will take place by telephone.
Netanyahu, who inherited the ministry from Yisrael Beytenu’s Sofa Landver when her party quit the government in November, is not obliged by law to appoint someone else, but promised his ministers earlier this month that he would do so by today.
He also tells them that he will keep another promise to appoint a foreign minister by next month, after holding the position since the formation of his government in 2015.
— Raoul Wootliff
Netanyahu sues journalist for libel in NIS 200,000 lawsuit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sues journalist Ben Caspit for libel, demanding NIS 200,000 ($53,000) over “false and baseless” claims voiced in his weekly Friday column in the Maariv newspaper.
Caspit wrote in his last column that Netanyahu’s “emissary” MK Miki Zohar (Likud) in June handed a NIS 6 million ($1.6 million) pension benefit to the Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, shortly before he was due to step down from the position.
Caspit also pointed out that that Yinon’s romantic partner, Amit Marari, is also the deputy attorney general in charge of criminal affairs, and is overseeing corruption cases into the prime minister — suggesting an illicit attempt to influence the outcome of those investigations.
In his lawsuit, Netanyahu’s lawyers say the column “didn’t contain many facts and was mainly composed of blatant and serious slander against the prime minister, lies and baseless libel.”
