The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s news as it unfolds.
MK Barkat urges US sanctions on Turkey over its reported support for Hamas
Likud MK Nir Barkat says he spoke with US Ambassador David Friedman and asked that Washington sanction Turkey in light of a newspaper report that Turkish authorities were allowing Hamas terrorists to plan attacks on Israel from their territory, including a past plot to assassinate Barkat.
“Once again, we’ve received confirmation that Turkey supports and provides a warm home for terror groups — just like Iran,” he says in a tweet.
Barkat says he wants the US “to trigger international sanctions against Turkey” in light of the report in the British Daily Telegraph.
UK Labour figures begin jostling to be party’s next leader
Labour politicians have begun jostling to become the next leader of the British opposition party in the wake of its crushing defeat in last week’s national election.
Keir Starmer, the party’s spokesman on Brexit issues, and senior lawmaker Yvette Cooper are among those suggesting they are considering a run to replace Jeremy Corbyn in the race that will heat up next year.
Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, meanwhile, places the blame for last week’s loss to the Conservative party firmly at Corbyn’s feet, saying he pursued a policy of “almost comic indecision” on Brexit that alienated voters on both sides of the debate.
“I believe, with different leadership, we would have kept much of our vote in traditional Labour areas,” Blair says. “He (Corbyn) personified politically a brand of quasi-revolutionary socialism, mixing far-left economic policy with deep hostility to Western foreign policy which never has appealed to traditional Labour voters and never will appeal to them.”
— AP
Israel looking into reports of tourists being prevented from entering Russia
The Foreign Ministry says it is looking into reports that Israeli tourists who landed today in Russia are being prevented from entering the country.
In a brief statement, the ministry says it is in touch with the Russian foreign ministry and “and acting to ensure that tourists and businesspeople will be able to continue to enter Russia.”
The Russian embassy in Israel, meanwhile, tells The Times of Israel that many Russians who arrive in the Jewish state are turned back: 5,771 so far during 2019.
“Every day, some 20 tourists who arrive in Israel with money and an organized tour are stopped and sent back to Russia,” it says in a statement, without commenting directly on the reports of Israeli tourists being detained in Moscow.
— with Raphael Ahren
