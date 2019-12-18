UK Labour figures begin jostling to be party’s next leader

Likud MK Nir Barkat says he spoke with US Ambassador David Friedman and asked that Washington sanction Turkey in light of a newspaper report that Turkish authorities were allowing Hamas terrorists to plan attacks on Israel from their territory, including a past plot to assassinate Barkat.

“Once again, we’ve received confirmation that Turkey supports and provides a warm home for terror groups — just like Iran,” he says in a tweet.

Barkat says he wants the US “to trigger international sanctions against Turkey” in light of the report in the British Daily Telegraph.