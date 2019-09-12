UK says Jordan Valley annexation will elicit ‘response’

A United Kingdom government spokeswoman says that the implementation of any plan to annex any part the West Bank will elicit “a response.”

“Any proposal to annex any part of the occupied Palestinian territories or any step in that direction concerns us,” spokeswoman Alyson King says in short Arabic-language video clip posted on her Twitter. “We must be clear that if any such proposal comes to fruition, there will be a response.”

King makes the statement after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to apply Israeli sovereignty over significant portions of the West Bank, if he is given another term in office following next week’s national elections.

She does not elaborate on the nature of what such a response would be.

— Adam Rasgon