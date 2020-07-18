UN chief: World ‘at the breaking point’ due to inequalities
Katz said to suspend aid for needy to prevent funds from reaching refugee groups

Finance Minister orders freezing of financial package for charities, including those that help Holocaust survivors, sexual assault victims after pressure from far-right activists

By Jacob Magid Today, 6:10 pm

Students from Bialik School in South Tel Aviv, many of them children of African asylum-seekers, attend a pre-Passover seder in the schoolyard on March 20, 2018. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)
Students from Bialik School in South Tel Aviv, many of them children of African asylum-seekers, attend a pre-Passover seder in the schoolyard on March 20, 2018. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

7:01 pm

UN chief: World ‘at the breaking point’ due to inequalities

Saying “we are at the breaking point,” the UN secretary-general makes a sweeping call to end the global inequalities that sparked this year’s massive anti-racism protests and have been further exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been likened to an X-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built,” Antonio Guterres says as he delivered the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

“It is exposing fallacies and falsehoods everywhere: The lie that free markets can deliver health care for all, the fiction that unpaid care work is not work, the delusion that we live in a post-racist world, the myth that we are all in the same boat.”

He says developed countries are strongly invested in their own survival and have “failed to deliver the support needed to help the developing world through these dangerous times.”

The UN chief’s address marks what would have been the birthday of former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Mandela.

South Africa, the world’s most unequal country a quarter-century after the end of the racist system of apartheid, is quickly becoming one of the world’s hardest-hit nations in the pandemic and now makes up roughly half of Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases. Already its public hospitals are nearly overwhelmed.

The speech by the UN chief took aim at the vast inequality of wealth — “The 26 richest people in the world hold as much wealth as half the global population,” Guterres says — and other inequalities involving race, gender, class and place of birth.

These, he says, are seen in the world’s fragmented response to the pandemic, as governments, businesses and even individuals are accused of hoarding badly needed testing, medical and other supplies for themselves.

The legacy of colonialism still reverberates, Guterres adds, and it shows in global power relations.

Developing countries, and especially African nations, are under-represented at the levels of power, including at financial institutions like the World Bank and political ones like the UN Security Council, whose five most powerful members — the US, Britain, France, Russia and China — date from the 1940s, when the world body was created.

“Inequality starts at the top: In global institutions. Addressing inequality must start by reforming them,” Guterres says, offering some solutions.

A new generation of social protection is needed, including universal health coverage and perhaps maybe even a universal basic income, he says, adding “individuals and corporations must pay their fair share.”

Education spending in low and middle-income countries should more than double by 2030 to $3 trillion a year, he said. And in the face of enormous shifts due to climate change, governments should tax carbon instead of people.

Answering questions after his speech, Guterres calls for “massive support” for the developing world, including debt write-offs. He said the suspension of debt payments until the end of this year, which was agreed upon by the G-20, the world’s 20 major economic powers, “is clearly not enough.”

And he notes, without naming names, that “leadership and power are not always aligned.”

“Let’s face facts,” Guterres says in his address. “The global political and economic system is not delivering on critical global public goods: public health, climate action, sustainable development, peace.”

The UN chief calls for a new model of global governance with inclusive and equal participation.

“We see the beginnings of a new movement,” he says, adding it’s time to right the wrongs of the past.

— AP

6:51 pm

Rebel Likud MK, head of Knesset COVID panel, slams gov’t shuttering of restaurants, beaches

The chairperson of the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee speaks out against the cabinet’s recent decision to close beaches on weekends and shutter restaurants starting Tuesday, save for delivery and take-away.

Yifat Shasha-Biton tells Channel 12’s Meet the Press that the Health Ministry has provided no statistics to justify the sweeping measures.

She says her panel will discuss them tomorrow, despite claims by fellow Likud MK Miki Zohar that the committee would no longer be tasked with reviewing the government’s coronavirus measures, after Shasha-Biton and her fellow members voted to reverse the cabinet’s decision last week to shutter gyms and pools.

“Tomorrow we will discuss the new coronavirus restrictions… and demand to see the data and information on which the government’s decisions were based,” she says.

She says keeping beaches open is critical in order to boost the public’s morale.

“Regarding restaurants, we said that they needed to abide by the purple badge regulations. There is no reason for them to be closed entirely,” she adds, asserting that customers can be seated outside in the open air, limiting the risk of the virus spreading.

6:39 pm

New York COVID-19 hospitalizations down, 11 more deaths

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests performed. The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day.

New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But the Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices adopted to check the spread of the virus.

“(W)e remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home, as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo says in a prepared statement.

Cuomo announced Friday that New York City is set to begin a scaled-down version of the fourth phase of the statewide reopening process Monday, that will allow movie and TV crews to film, zoos to welcome reduced crowds and professional sports teams to play to empty seats.

More than 25,000 people have died statewide since the outbreak began.

— AP

6:21 pm

Finance Ministry director pushes back against PM’s criticism of office’s bureacrats

Finance Ministry director Karen Terner Eyal pushes back against criticism by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies over the conduct of bureaucrats in her office. The criticism came in regard to the bureaucrats’ handling of the government’s orders regarding the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very difficult for me to remain indifferent to the unprecedented criticism of my ministry’s staff, and in particular the head of the budget department Shaul Meridor, and in general to the very violent discourse that has been developing against us on social media,” she tweets.

She says the role of Meridor and the others is simply to implement the policy decisions of the government, and that they are not involved in making policy themselves.

Netanyahu on Friday lashed out at Finance Ministry officials who reportedly oppose his plan to disperse financial aid to all Israeli adults.

“It’s inconceivable that bureaucrats are briefing [the media] against decisions made by the government, and are working to thwart them. We won’t accept this,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

The premier didn’t name any officials, but shared a post by Likud MK Shlomi Karai that included a large photo of Meridor.

6:17 pm

Police hand out 2,960 fines over weekend to violators of gov’t COVID guidelines

Police say they handed out 2,960 fines so far this weekend to Israelis who violated the government’s guidelines aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the fines were for failure to wear a mask, which cost violators NIS 500.

Fines were distributed to seven restaurants and 21 other businesses operating in violation of the guidelines.

Twenty-nine Israelis received fines for violating their quarantine requirements. Seventy-seven Israelis living in cities that have been placed under lockdown received fines for violating the government order. Thirty-four businesses were handed fines for serving customers who weren’t wearing masks.

6:15 pm

White House says civil rights icon Lewis leaves ‘enduring legacy’; Trump mum

The White House remembers John Lewis as a giant of the civil rights movement in America.

“Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweets after the Georgia congressman died Friday at the age of 80.

“We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis’ incredible contributions to our country,” she writes.

US President Donald Trump has yet to comment on Lewis’ passing. In 2017 he attacked the Georgia congressman on Twitter.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” Trump wrote then

with AFP

6:14 pm

Amid right-wing pressure, Minister suspends aid for needy to prevent funds from reaching refugee groups

Finance Minister Israel Katz ordered the freezing of a government assistance program for charities that help the poor, homeless, Holocaust survivors, victims of sexual assault and other populations in need, following pressure from far-right activists who objected to the funds also being directed to organizations that aid refugees and asylum seekers, Haaretz reports.

The NIS 53 million aid package was intended for non-profit groups that have been significantly affected by the pandemic.

After a campaign of public pressure by far-right activists including Shefi Paz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair, Katz directed the freezing of the aid package, telling his office’s legal adviser that some of the groups earmarked to receive the funds “carry out activities contrary to the values and policies of the government.”

Katz requested that the criteria for receiving the aid be altered.

Government sources tell Haaretz that it is not yet clear whether Katz has the authority to can the financial aid package, as it has already been approved by all of the relevant ministries. Government officials are slated to convene a meeting tomorrow to discuss the issue, according to the report.

 

6:11 pm

Hundreds of police officers ready to secure Tel Aviv protest

Police say they have completed their preparations ahead of tonight’s protest at Tel Aviv’s Charles Clore Park at the same time as another demonstration outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence.

Both rallies are against the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of police officers have been dispatched to secure the event in Tel Aviv and ensure that particapants abide by the government’s social distancing guidelines. The rally will be capped at 8,000 people, according to reports.

