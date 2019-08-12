US ambassador visits family of slain student

US Ambassador David Friedman has paid a condolence call to the family of Dvir Sorek in the West Bank settlement of Ofra.

Sorek, 18, was stabbed to death in an apparent Palestinian terror attack outside his West Bank seminary last week.

“Rough week: mourned the passing of my beloved mother, mourned the calamities that befell the Jewish people on the ninth day of Av, and mourned with the Sorek family the murder of their beloved son. May all those in mourning be comforted from Heaven,” Friedman, who lost his mother last week, writes on Twitter.