Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russia’s VTB
The United States imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russia’s VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company, accusing it of involvement in Iranian sanctions evasion, according to a statement.
VTB was previously sanctioned in 2022 in Ukraine-related action.
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