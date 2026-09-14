Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russia’s VTB

By Reuters Today, 10:28 pm
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The United States imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russia’s VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company, accusing it of involvement in Iranian sanctions evasion, according to a statement.

VTB was previously sanctioned in 2022 in Ukraine-related action.

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