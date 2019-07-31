US intel officials say Hamza bin Laden killed

US intelligence officials believe Hamza bin Laden, the son and successor of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to an NBC news report.

The US officials would not confirm to NBC the details of the younger bin Laden’s death, or if the US was involved.

Earlier this year, US government offered a $1 million reward for information leading to the capture of bin Laden, who was becoming an increasingly prominent figure in the terror network.