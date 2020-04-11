Virus restrictions limit priestly blessing at Western Wall to 10 worshipers

The traditional priestly blessing of the Passover holiday is performed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City with just 10 worshipers present, due to restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus.

Tens of thousands of worshipers usually take part in the prayers.

While Israel has barred group prayer as part of efforts to halt the spread of the virus, an exception was made for the Western Wall, where a quorum of 10 Jewish men pray three times a day.

David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel, is among those taking part in today’s prayer service.

“Last year I was among 100,000; this year, unfortunately, far less. I will pray that the world is spared further illness or sorrow from COVID-19 or otherwise,” he writes on Twitter.