Waking up from virus coma, Jerusalem man learns parents died of COVID-19

A Jerusalem man who was hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus learns his parents died of COVID-19 days apart, the Kikar Hashabat website reports.

Bayla Porush, 52, died of the virus last Monday and her husband, Zvi, 58, succumbed Friday.

Moti Porush, 30, had been sedated and on a ventilator in serious condition and was unaware of their deaths, according to reports over the weekend.

Kikar Hashabat says he has since swiftly recovered and been discharged from the hospital.