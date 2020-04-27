The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Waking up from virus coma, Jerusalem man learns parents died of COVID-19
A Jerusalem man who was hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus learns his parents died of COVID-19 days apart, the Kikar Hashabat website reports.
Bayla Porush, 52, died of the virus last Monday and her husband, Zvi, 58, succumbed Friday.
Moti Porush, 30, had been sedated and on a ventilator in serious condition and was unaware of their deaths, according to reports over the weekend.
Kikar Hashabat says he has since swiftly recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
Pentagon downplays Iran military satellite as ‘tumbling webcam’
The head of the US Space Command says the Pentagon believes that Iran’s first successful launch of a military satellite into space does not pose any intelligence threat.
The Nour satellite placed into orbit on April 22 is classified by the US military as a small 3U Cubesat, three adjoined units each no more than a liter in volume and less than 1.3 kilograms (one pound) each, says General Jay Raymond in a tweet late Sunday.
“Iran states it has imaging capabilities — actually, it’s a tumbling webcam in space; unlikely providing intel,” he writes.
“#spaceishard,” Raymond adds to the tweet.
While Raymond downplays any threat from the satellite, the United States has warned that Tehran’s ability to place it into space represents a significant advance in its long-range missile capability, posing a greater threat to US forces and allies in the Middle East.
— AFP
UK health service warns of deadly coronavirus-linked illness affecting children
Britain’s National Health Service sends an alert to doctors, warning them of an emerging condition that could be fatal in children and is apparently linked to COVID-19.
“It has been reported that over the last three weeks there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK.
“The cases have in common overlapping feature of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease with blood parameters consistent with severe Covid-19 in children.
“There is a growing concern that a SARS-CoV-2-related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases.”
Private kindergartens say they’ll remain shut next week
Private kindergartens say they won’t reopen next week over disputes with the Finance Ministry, reports say.
“We won’t agree to the Finance Ministry’s demand that we put our financial losses on the parents,” a statement by a group representing the private daycare centers says, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
82-year-old man dies of virus, raising toll to 203
An 82-year-old man dies of COVID-19 at the Maayanei Yeshua hospital in Bnei Brak, raising the country’s virus death toll to 203.
Netanyahu confirms schools to resume Sunday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms a government decision to gradually reopen schools beginning Sunday.
Children through third grade will return to school in the first stage.
Netanyahu says the decision could be changed if infection rates spike before then.
Some hotels and B&Bs to be permitted to reopen Sunday
The government approves the reopening of ground-floor rooms in hotels and bed and breakfasts on Sunday, in what is described by Hebrew reports as the first stage of the revival of Israel’s suffering tourism industry amid the pandemic.
Military cemeteries shuttered ahead of Memorial Day
Military cemeteries are now closed to visitors ahead of Memorial Day under a government order.
The sites will remain closed until Thursday morning, as the country is placed on lockdown for Memorial Day and Independence Day to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Memorial Day will begin at 8 p.m., with a two-minute siren in memory of Israel’s 23,816 fallen. It will be followed with the traditional ceremony at the Western Wall with the president and army chief of staff, though without an audience.
Sheba Medical Center nurse of 46 years dies of virus, 2 weeks after sister
The Sheba Medical Center says a nurse who has worked at the hospital since 1974 has died of the coronavirus.
Hospital staff stand for a minute of silence in the memory of Susie Levy, whose sister succumbed to the virus just two weeks ago.
Levy was the head nurse in the hospital’s ear, nose and throat unit.
“During her 46 years of work, she stood out for her professionalism, her dedication, and her wisdom… Her exceptional contribution to the wellbeing of patients, her compassion, her generosity and her warm smile that characterized her every day, has been and will continue to be a symbol and a model for emulation,” says the hospital.
האחות שעבדה 46 שנה בשיבא נפטרה מקורונה: בבתי החולים עמדו דקת דומייהhttps://t.co/hvwP4AjrK8@RubinsteinRoy pic.twitter.com/7hltt6zSAI
— ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) April 27, 2020
High Court rejects petition by bereaved families on Memorial Day cemetery visits
The High Court of Justice rejects a petition by the families of fallen IDF soldiers and terror victims against the government’s closure of military cemeteries on Memorial Day, which begins tonight and ends tomorrow evening, amid the pandemic.
The government will close the military sites this afternoon to visitors to prevent gatherings and the spread of the virus. The move has been protested by relatives of the fallen.
IDF: Gazan with knife nabbed after entering Israel
The Israel Defense Forces says a resident of the Gaza Strip crossed the border fence into Israel before being apprehended by Israeli forces.
The Palestinian man was found to be carrying a knife, the military says.
He is sent back to Gaza after questioning, according to the army.
Gaza restaurants to reopen as lockdown eases
Restaurants in Gaza will be allowed to reopen today, the economy ministry in the Hamas-run enclave announces, following pleas from restaurant owners to ease economic suffering.
Under the decision based on health ministry recommendations, restaurants must continue to observe social distancing rules, it says.
Since the middle of March, the Hamas government has imposed strict measures to avoid a widespread outbreak of COVID-19.
Schools, universities, mosques and restaurants have been closed.
So far Gaza has recorded only 17 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, all Palestinians returning from outside the Gaza Strip.
— AFP
Finance minister criticizes cabinet for ‘week to week’ virus policy
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon criticizes the government’s handling of the pandemic policy, saying a long-term plan with target dates of each stage of reopening the economy must be adopted.
“You can’t live from week to week,” Kahlon says, according to Army Radio. “We must build a plan that indicates exit points from the restrictions, that will clarify precisely when each thing reopens.”
Kindergartens, 1st-3rd grades to reopen first
Under the government plan, toddlers and children through third grade will be the first to return to school on Sunday.
They will be split into groups of 15 students and won’t have school every day of the week, reports say.
The decision is conditioned on another assessment on Friday.
Ministers vote to reopen schools next week — reports
Hebrew-language media news sites are reporting that ministers have okayed a plan to begin reopening kindergartens and elementary schools on Sunday.
There is no official statement on a cabinet decision.
According to Army Radio, the decisions is contingent on a situational assessment on Friday.
Arab League to meet on West Bank annexation plans
The Arab League says it will convene an urgent virtual meeting this week to discuss how to galvanize opposition to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
The extraordinary meeting — scheduled for Thursday at the request of the Palestinian leadership — will bring together Arab foreign ministers via videoconference, rather than a face-to-face meeting, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Arab League’s deputy secretary Hossam Zaki says the ministers will “discuss in their virtual meeting providing political, legal and financial support to the Palestinian leadership to confront the Israeli plans.”
It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz signed a deal for a unity government that could accelerate the plans to annex parts of the West Bank in the coming months.
— AFP
US gives Iraq one more month to wean itself off of Iranian oil
The US has again granted Iraq only a month-long sanctions waiver enabling the government to continue importing gas and electricity from Iran, two Iraqi officials say.
The issuance of another 30-day waiver was communicated to the Iraqi government in a phone call from the US State Department, without a formal notification in writing, the two Iraqi officials say, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The latest exemption is the second time the US has issued a relatively small window of time for Iraq to prove it is making progress in becoming less reliant on Iranian imports, a key condition to qualify for the waiver. Earlier, a 30-day waiver was granted for March and it expired on Sunday. Previous waivers had lasted three to four months.
Iraq depends on Iranian energy imports to meet one third of its energy needs, especially during the scorching summer months.
— AP
Reactions to Lapid: You must be joking
Reacting to Yair Lapid’s statement saying he would help Netanyahu keep Gantz out of power, Blue and White predicts he would actually be digging his own political grave.
“If Lapid drags Israel to new elections with Bibi, he’ll end up under the Knesset electoral threshold,” the party says in response, according to Channel 12 news.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman says he hopes the opposition leader-to-be was having a laugh.
“I was surprised to hear Lapid’s statement about saving Netanyahu at Gantz’s expense. I hope it was said in jest or taken out of context,” he tweets.
Israeli firm says drug helped six virus sufferers recover
Israel-based Redhill BioPharma says six coronavirus patients treated with its anti-inflammatory drug opaganib have shown marked improvement, and five have been able to be weaned off of oxygen.
Three of the patients have already been released from hospitals, it says.
The drug was approved earlier this month for compassionate use in Israel and Italy.
“Preliminary findings from all six patients analyzed have shown that all the patients demonstrated objective significant measurable clinical improvement within days following treatment initiation with opaganib,” the firm says in a statement. “Opaganib was well tolerated and showed clinical improvement both with and without hydroxychloroquine.”
It says it has asked the FDA for an okay to move ahead with a trial in the US and is kicking off clinical trials in Israel and Italy.
Redhill’s stock is up over 11 percent in after-hours trading.
Lapid says he would vote with Netanyahu to sink rotation agreement
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid is threatening to torpedo former partner Benny Gantz’s ability to become prime minister as part of a rotation agreement with Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Bibi knows, and I say here now in front of the cameras, that any time Bibi wants to cancel this law, we will tell him yes,” Lapid says at a committee discussion on changes to a law that would allow a power sharing agreement to move forward.
“At any moment, when Bibi does not feel like keeping the rotation, all he has to do is come to me and say, we want to reverse these laws to their original,” he says.
Lapid and Gantz had joined together to form the Blue and White party as an alternative to Netanyahu, but last month Gantz split off and agreed to join Netanyahu and become prime minister in 18 months.
A number of the law changes are being proposed to shackle both sides’ hands to either keep the rotation or not have Netanyahu, who is under criminal indictment, be disqualified.
Lapid says he doubts Netanyahu would ever allow the rotation to go ahead anyway.
Lapid in recent days has criticized Gantz with a choler once reserved for Netanyahu, calling him “despicable,” and his defection “the biggest fraud in the country’s history.”
Ministers meet to discuss reopening schools
Ministers have begun a cabinet meeting on reopening schools.
According to Army Radio, both the National Security Council and the Health Ministry support the plan to reopen some schools gradually beginning next week.
However the Health Ministry had asked to push off a decision until Thursday, when it is expected to get new data about chances of children getting ill from the virus.
MK forcibly removed from committee meeting on changes to law
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg struggled with Knesset ushers and was physically removed from a committee meeting after being booted by committee head Eitan Ginzburg.
Ginzburg ordered that Zandberg be kicked out after she interrupted him a number of times during a discussion of possible changes to Israel’s Basic Law being considered as part of a coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White.
Before being kicked out, Zandberg said she missed the days when Likud MK Miki Zohar, widely viewed as a Netanyahu apparatchik, headed the ad hoc committee.
After the maskless Zandberg refuses one usher’s attempt to get her to leave, two more ushers are called in to physically haul her out of the room, despite her attempts to escape their grips.
As Zandberg is being removed, another MK chides Ginsberg, a freshman lawmaker, for breaking Knesset protocol, so he threatens to kick out that lawmaker as well.
לאחר שהוזהרה שלוש פעמים – יו"ר סיעת מרצ ח"כ תמר זנדברג הוצאה מדיוני הוועדה המיוחדת לתיקון חוק יסוד הממשלה@ZeevKam pic.twitter.com/8CQVaJBFeT
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 27, 2020
The controversial changes to the Basic Law have sparked angry rows between lawmakers, and during the meeting, the Knesset legal adviser warned that the power sharing agreement had a long list of problems that may not pass legal muster.
Iran records lowest new infection total in over month; Spain deaths climb
Iran has recorded 991 new cases in the last day, the lowest daily total in 40 days, according to Press TV.
The number of deaths from the virus rises by 96, to 5,806.
The country has been the hardest hit in the Middle East and was one of the first hotspots outside of China.
In Spain, 331 new coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours have been recorded, up from Sunday’s 288.
The total death toll stands on Monday over 23,500, while the number of infections is over 200,000 according to the latest count of the Health Ministry, which records only cases confirmed through lab tests.
With supervised children under 14 allowed to enjoy one hour out every day since Sunday, Spaniards are now setting eyes on the next relaxation of the confinement, now entering its seventh week. From Friday on, people of all ages will be allowed to go on walks or practice sports outdoors, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced.
— with AP
Russia surpasses China infection total
Russia has surpassed China with its total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.
The Russian government reports a total of 87,147 cases reached on Monday, which is almost 4,000 more than China’s official toll of 83,912. Almost 6,200 new infections were registered in the past 24 hours.
The actual number of infections in both countries is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. Many also believe that governments in both Russia and China could be manipulating the statistics for political purposes.
Russia has reported fewer than 800 deaths from the virus, far lower than any other country with comparable numbers.
Russia had been reporting comparatively low numbers of coronavirus cases until April, and the Kremlin insisted the situation was under control.
In mid-April, Russians were supposed to vote for a constitutional reform that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, and Kremlin critics argued the government was downplaying the crisis ahead of the vote.
In late March, Putin postponed the vote indefinitely. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has been growing exponentially since then.
— AP
Authorities reportedly delayed taking seriously ill girl to hospital
An 11-year-old girl remains in serious condition at Rambam Hospital in Haifa after contracting the coronavirus, where she is on a ventilator and in an induced coma, but stable. She is the first person under 19 to suffer serious complications from the virus.
According to Channel 12, citing an official report, health workers from the Leumit health fund refused for days to move the girl from a hotel where she quarantined to a hospital, despite her suffering from a high fever. Instead, they only gave her medicine.
“We complained again and again that the girl’s situation was worsening, but they did not agree to move her,” said a source in the hotel, which is being managed by the IDF’s homefront command. “Only after the Home Front Command war room applied pressure was she taken to a hospital.”
The girl was first moved to Poriya hospital in Tiberias, but as her condition worsened, she was transferred Sunday night to the larger Rambam hospital.
Minister says anti-Semitism being driven by pandemic
Anti-Semitism around the world is being fueled by the coronavirus crisis, Foreign Minister Israel Katz says, calling on his government to aid Jewish communities in the Diaspora being ravaged by the pandemic.
“Anti-Semitism, which was already on the rise before the crisis, has gotten another boost [from the coronavirus]. And it is threatening Jewish communities that are being shaken by the virus’s blows, both medically and economically,” he says at a memorial ceremony for diplomats and foreign service officers killed in the line of duty. “We can’t allow this phenomenon to become legitimized by repetition. We need to join hands with Diaspora Jewish communities, along with various Jewish organizations, to uproot this scourge wherever it shows its head,” he says.
The comments come a week after Jewish groups reported that anti-Semitic incidents were on the rise amid world instability, including among people who blame COVID-19 on a Jewish conspiracy.
Returning to work, UK’s Johnson tells Brits to have patience
Returning to work after a serious bout with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is advising his countrymen to show patience and not rush a rollback on restrictions.
“I want to get this economy moving as fast as I can, but I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS and I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict,” he says according to a transcript of his remarks sent out by 10 Downing Street.
Johnson was briefly in intensive care with the virus and has been recovering behind the scenes, but is now retaking the helm of the British government.
The UK has been one of Europe’s hardest hit countries, with over 150,000 cases and over 20,000 deaths.
Czechs open back up for businesses as virus recedes
The Czech Republic has entered another phase of relaxing restrictive measures adopted to contain the coronavirus pandemic, opening stores with up to 2,500 square meters (26,900 square feet) of space.
At the same time, the zoo and botanical parks, fitness centers and driving schools are back to business. Public gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, up from two.
The government rules on social distancing and mandatory face masks remain in place.
In a boost for the economy, the three Czech plants of Skoda Auto that belong to Germany’s carmaker Volkswagen renewed production on Monday. The company employs some 34,000 people.
One person died of COVID-19 on Sunday for a total of 221, while 73 patients with the disease needed intensive care in hospitals, the second lowest number since April 1.
— AP
Fighter jets scream over Jerusalem in Memorial Day practice run
Israeli fighter jets are zooming over Jerusalem throughout the day as they train for a flyover that will take place tomorrow during Memorial Day, the military says.
Residents of the capital can expect to see low-flying aircraft during these practice runs.
Ordinarily, the air force holds its annual flyby on Independence Day, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic the military has changed its plans. Instead, a number of fighter jets will fly over the Mount Herzl military cemetery as a “salute” during the national memorial ceremonies.
On Independence Day, four aerial acrobatic planes will fly over the country’s hospitals as a show of support for the nation’s healthcare professionals.
Video shows those jets as well practicing over the Tel Aviv area.
האימונים כעת בשמי גוש דן של מטוסי העפרוני של חיל האוויר לקראת מטס ההצדעה הסמלי לצוותים הרפואיים בבתי החולים ביום העצמאות. המטסון עבר כעת גם ליד המרפסת של @BarakRavid כמחווה מיוחדת לדוקטור המתגוררת איתו. pic.twitter.com/o1sOn5PTHz
— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) April 27, 2020
— Judah Ari Gross
Four Iran-linked militiamen reported killed in overnight Syria strike
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights now says that at least four pro-Iranian militiamen were killed in an airstrike attributed to Israel outside Damascus earlier this morning.
A number of Iranian buildings were also destroyed in the attack, according to the Britain-based Syrian war monitor.
It says three civilians were killed by shrapnel, though it’s unclear if it came from the missiles or from air defense projectiles during the predawn exchange.
— Judah Ari Gross
Israel Prize presenter won’t speak to winning rabbi to protest homophobic comments
Television presenter Sharon Kidon, who is set to award the Israel Prize to Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, says she will not speak to him to protest disparaging comments he has made about LGBT people.
Ariel is set to receive the prize for Torah scholarship on Wednesday. On Sunday, the High Court rejected a petition by The Aguda — Israel’s LGBT Task Force to have the prize revoked over Ariel’s past comments.
In 2014, Ariel, then the chief rabbi of Ramat Gan, wrote a ruling forbidding the renting of apartments to lesbian tenants. He also referred to homosexuals as “disabled” and said they needed treatment, according to the Jerusalem Open House, which also protesting him winning the prize.
Saying she finds Ariel’s comments “hurtful to a wide swath of our nation,” Kidon tweets that after discussions with organizers “we decided to respect the festive atmosphere and so I will not personally speak to Rabbi Ariel.”
Syrian war monitor says Israel hit areas south of capital
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, says that areas where militias loyal to Iran are based, south and southwest of Damascus, were attacked by Israeli missiles before dawn.
The watchdog says some of the missiles, shot from Lebanon, were downed by Syrian air defenses, appearing to confirm a state media report.
It does not publish information about casualties or damage.
Three civilians killed during airstrike — Syria
Three people were killed and four injured by shrapnel, including a child, during an Israeli airstrike against targets outside Damascus, Syrian state media reports.
The Syrian state news agency SANA does not specify if the shrapnel came from the incoming missiles or from the Syrian military’s own air defenses.
Syrian media reported that the airstrikes attributed to Israel targeted the Mezzeh military airfield outside Damascus.
It earlier claimed to have downed most missiles, with some unspecified damage being caused by others.
Fuel usage plummets as Israelis stay home
New government figures showing a sharp drop-off in fuel usage in March give a snapshot of a nation in lockdown.
Israelis used 26 percent less unleaded fuel (benzene) than in March the previous year. Jet fuel usage was down a whopping 47% as global air travel ground to a halt.
With deliveries of essential goods continuing, though, diesel fuel usage was only down 11%.
Israel began to gradually impose lockdown regulations beginning in mid March, confining many Israelis to their homes and shutting schools, stores and other sites.
Travel restrictions banning some visitors and requiring others to self-quarantine were put in place in early March.
Tel Aviv stocks bounce amid hopeful signs
Israel’s stock market has jumped on the opening bell, with the benchmark TA-35 and TA-125 indexes each gaining over 0.7 percent in just minutes.
Boursas in Europe are also seeing gains, as investors look ahead to meetings of US and European central bankers this week for additional measures to reverse the deepest global slump since the 1930s.
Asian stock markets gained earlier after Japan’s central bank promised more asset purchases to shore up financial markets and more governments prepared to revive struggling economies by reopening businesses.
Tokyo’s benchmark surged 2.8% and Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney also gained.
Only 68 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in last day
The Health Ministry announces one person has died of the coronavirus overnight, bringing the total death toll to 202.
The number of confirmed cases is up to 14,466, an increase of only 23 infected over the night before, and representing only 68 new cases in the last 24 hours, a massive drop in the number of cases.
The number of people on ventilators is down to 96, down from 99 reported overnight.
The ministry says 129 people are in serious condition, down from 133 the night before.
The number of recovered stands at 6,796, up from 6,731 the evening before.
US to claim it never left Iran nuclear deal so it can force arms embargo
It may have looked like US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly preparing to assure the world that the US did no such thing.
As part of a plan to push the UN to reimpose an arms embargo later this year, the US is planning on claiming that it technically remains party to the accord, and as such can invoke a snapback clause that would force the reimposition of sanctions in place before the accord, according to the New York Times.
Russia, which has expressed interest in renewing arms sales to Iran, would likely veto any Security Council resolution to reimpose the arms embargo, meaning the US would need to re-enter the deal, or claim it never left, to invoke a clause that would essentially render the full accord null and force the UN to reimpose the sanctions, according to the report.
The move would also force Iran back to the table to negotiate a new deal, according to US officials quoted in the report.
The original deal curbed Iranian nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief, and also enshrined a UN resolution placing an arms embargo on Iran. The small arms section of the embargo expires in 2020.
Trump had described the nuclear deal as “disastrous,” and pledged to withdraw from it on the campaign trail.
On May 8, 2018, Trump said the US was “withdraw[ing] from the Iran nuclear deal,” and described his “exit” from the accord, before signing a presidential memorandum reinstating US sanctions.
“The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them,” Trump said at the time.
Former Likud minister Gideon Patt dies, 87
Former Likud minister Gideon Patt has died at age 87, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
Patt, a Jerusalem native, served as an MK from 1970 to 1996. During that time he spent several stints at a number of ministries, including Tourism, Science, and Industry.
After leaving politics, he headed Israel Bonds until 2002.
No cause of death is given.
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide nears 3 million
The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is nearing 3 million, though early hotspots are only reporting a handful of new infections.
The number of cases stands at 2,971,639, with 206,542 fatalities and 865,925 recovered, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
South Korea has reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, its 26th straight day below 100.
In China, where the virus originated, only three new cases are reported. Monday marks 12 days since the last death from the virus.
New Zealand meanwhile reports on five new infections. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there has been no widespread community transmission of the virus and the country has so far managed to avoid the worst scenarios for an outbreak.
Conference of Presidents may delay tapping ex-HIAS chair
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will reportedly vote to delay by the appointment of Dianne Lob as the group’s head for a year.
The umbrella group has come under pressure from right wing groups after nominating Lob, a former head of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, which has championed refugee rights and opposed the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Under the proposal, to be voted on by the Conference’s members Tuesday, Lob will only take helm of the Conference on April 21, 2021, according to Jewish Insider.
Arthur Stark will remain as chairman until then, and Lob will be chair-elect, under the proposal.
Japan extends entry ban to 14 more countries
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that his country is adding 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru and Saudi Arabia, to the entry ban list as the country steps up border control as the coronavirus infections continued to spread in the country.
Japan has already banned entry from more than 70 other countries, including Israel, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world. The additional step on the 14 countries will take effect Wednesday, Abe says.
The entry ban and the visa restrictions, initially set to end on April 30, are extended until the end of May.
Japan is now under a month-long state of emergency through May 6, for now. Officials and experts are now gauging its effect and whether to extend the measure.
Japan has 13,385 confirmed cases, as well as 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, with 364 deaths, according to the health ministry.
— AP
Shopping center manager demands stores reopen
The CEO of the Big chain of outdoor shopping centers is demanding that his tenants open up shop after many of them remained closed Sunday in protest of a lack of government help and other concerns.
On Sunday, the government agreed to earmark NIS 6 billion to help businesses return to the marketplace, in what was seen as a bid to end the retailers’ protest.
“As we’ve said all during this crisis, without strong tenants — there are no healthy shopping centers. We’ve stood by you patiently. Now the time has come to fully return to normal,” CEO Hay Galis writes in a letter, according to Hebrew-language media.
Galis is demanding that stores reopen starting Thursday following Independence Day at all of its 22 shopping centers across the country. He says centers on Sunday were full of shoppers.
“Nobody has permission to lose out,” he adds.
According to current regulations in place, malls must remain closed, but open-air shopping centers may reopen.
Syria says some damage from missile strike
Syria’s SANA state news agency says some damage was caused from a pre-dawn Israeli missile strike near Damascus.
It claims most Israeli missiles, fired from Lebanese airspace, were shot down.
The report does not detail the damage. It says there were no causalities.
There is no comment from Israel.
