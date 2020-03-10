Welfare Ministry bars visitors from entering nursing homes
search
home page
Live Now

Ben Gurion train station to shutter to arrivals from abroad starting tomorrow

Stop will still be accessible to airport workers and those with domestic flights; number of coronavirus cases in Israel climbs to 58

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:30 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

People wait for the train at the Ben Gurion Airport on March 10, 2020. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
People wait for the train at the Ben Gurion Airport on March 10, 2020. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

5:37 pm

Welfare Ministry bars visitors from entering nursing homes

The Welfare Ministry announces that visits to nursing homes will be barred indefinitely in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the sensitivity of the elderly population and the need to maintain their health, family visits will only be able to take place outside the nursing homes,” the ministry says.

5:29 pm

Report: Health Ministry tightens limit on public gatherings from 5K to 2K

The Health Ministry has decided to tighten the limit it has placed on public gatherings from 5,000 to 2,000, Army Radio reports.

5:28 pm

IDF calls up 70 reservists to assist Home Front Command’s coronavirus response team

The Israel Defense Forces has called up some 70 reservists from its Home Front Command who will assist in the creation of instructional materials regarding the coronavirus, the military says.

The IDF has also rolled out a series of harsher restrictions on soldiers in a bid to curb the spread of the disease within the military.

Handshaking has been forbidden, as have indoor gatherings of more than 120 people, unless permission has been given by a commanding officer.

Barracks and common areas that have been used by someone found to have contracted the disease must be completely disinfected before they can be used. If this is not possible for some reason, the room must be sealed off for 14 days.

Civilian visitors are barred from all IDF bases, including representatives from charity organizations and donors to military causes.

Civilian contractors and vendors are still permitted on military bases, but they must first fill out a statement confirming that they haven’t been abroad in the past 14 days or been in touch with a person who has contracted the virus.

Military attaches abroad are also banned from taking part in large public events.

Thus far, one IDF soldier has contracted the coronavirus. Some 2,240 soldiers are currently quarantined, most of them due to personal trips abroad. Several hundred have been released from the two-week isolation and returned to their units.

— Judah Ari Gross

5:20 pm

El Al announces postponement of Chicago direct flight until June 28

El Al Israel Airline announces that it is postponing the rollout of its direct flight to Chicago until June 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline says it will continue offering other routes from the US to Israel.

The Chicago line had been slated to begin on March 22.

Other routes slated to be unveiled this month have also been postponed: Dusseldorf until July 3 and Tokyo until August 29.

5:18 pm

Turkish airlines announces cut to 70% of its flights to Israel

Turkish Airlines airlines announces that it is cutting 70% of its flights to Israel against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, Latvia’s Air Baltic announces that it is canceling all of its flights to Israel until June 1.

5:11 pm

Blue and White working to form parliamentary committee on coronavirus

The Blue and White party announces that it is working to set up an emergency parliamentary committee that will convene next week to help administer the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

5:07 pm

Newtown gun control group endorses Joe Biden

Joe Biden has received his third endorsement from a major national gun control group in as many days, this time from the Newtown Action Alliance.

The group was founded after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which killed 26 people, including 20 children. Biden also received the support of Everytown for Gun Safety and the Brady Campaign in recent days.

Newtown Action Alliance chairwoman Po Murray says in a statement Biden’s “support for gun violence prevention has never wavered.” The group notes the former vice president was appointed by president Barack Obama to lead a gun control task force after the 2012 Newtown massacre.

The endorsement is another indication Bernie Sanders’ spotty record on gun control could weigh him down in the Democratic presidential primary. Michigan and five other states are voting Tuesday at a critical point in the race.

Sanders has a D-minus rating from the National Rifle Association. But the Vermont senator has been criticized by opponents and gun control advocates for past opposition to background check legislation and support for shielding gun manufacturers from lawsuits over misuse of their guns.

— AP

4:36 pm

Israel to shutter Allenby crossing between West Bank and Jordan

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Defense Ministry body responsible for liaising with the Palestinians, announces that the Allenby border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan will be closed to “all traffic in both directions” starting on Tuesday “due to [the] increase in the spread of coronavirus in the region.”

It says that Allenby will remain shuttered until further notice.

COGAT, however, clarifies that “local residents,” an apparent reference to Palestinians from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem who are currently in Jordan, can return to their homes, if they coordinate with authorities.

The Defense Ministry body also says that Jordanians in “the area,” an apparent reference to the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, can go back to Jordan, if they make arrangements with authorities.

— Adam Rasgon

4:36 pm

New research finds coronavirus symptoms take five days to appear

New research finds that coronavirus symptoms take an average of five days to develop in those who have contracted the disease.

The study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine by Justin Lessler, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,

The research also finds that if an individual has not gotten sick 12 days after making contact with someone who has the virus, it is safe to assume that he or she did not contract it.

The study therefore concludes that the 14-day quarantine rule being broadly instituted in Israel is a wise tactic.

3:57 pm

Health Ministry weighs tightening limit on public gatherings from 5K to 2K

The Health Ministry is currently weighing tightening the limit it has placed on public gatherings from 5,000 to 2,000, Army Radio reports.

3:56 pm

Israelis who caught virus on cruiseship released from Japanese hospital

The first two Israelis to have contracted the coronavirus, Oded and Rochale Ofarim have been released from a Tokyo medical center where they had been hospitalized since last month when they got sick on the Princess Diamond cruise ship.

According to the Health Ministry’s new guidelines however, they will apparently be required to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they land in Israel tomorrow.

3:56 pm

Putin says court to have final say on if he can run again

Russian President Vladimir Putin says a proposed amendment allowing him to run for president after 2024 would be possible if the Constitutional Court allows it.

Putin made the suggestion in parliament after majority party deputy Valentina Tereshkova suggested a constitutional amendment that would effectively reset Putin’s presidential run, allowing him to stand in a new election.

“This would be possible… if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against (the constitution),” Putin tells lawmakers.

Tereshkova’s suggestion to let Putin run again due to his “massive authority” came as a surprise but was swiftly approved.

The Russian president is currently serving his fourth and final term which would end in 2024.

He announced sweeping reforms in January during a state of the nation address, saying the constitution needs to be updated.

Critics immediately saw the drive for constitutional amendments as a move by Putin to stay in power beyond 2024, though the leader has repeatedly denied he is seeking to remain president.

Putin says he would be against completely lifting the two-term limit for any Russian citizen to remain in the Kremlin.

— AFP

3:46 pm

Trump discussed energy markets with Saudi crown prince, White House says

US President Donald Trump discussed “global energy markets” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the White House says, after a deep plunge in oil prices shook markets worldwide.

The White House statement says Trump spoke with the crown prince on Monday but gave few details on the substance of their discussions,

“The president and the crown prince discussed global energy markets and other critical regional and bilateral issues,” it says.

— AFP

3:46 pm

5th AIPAC attendee said to have contracted coronavirus

A 5th attendee of the AIPAC conference last week has contracted coronavirus, the Haaretz daily reports.

The individual is a member of the Beth Sholom Synagogue in Toronto, which subsequently announced that it was temporarily shuttering in order to have the building sanitized.

The synagogue says the man’s condition is improving after he experienced flu-like symptoms.

3:11 pm

Ben Gurion train off-limits for arrivals starting tomorrow

Arriving passengers will not be allowed to use the train station at Ben Gurion Airport beginning tomorrow, Israel Railways announces.

The station will still be available for use by badged airport workers as well as Israelis traveling within the country who will be required to show their plane ticket before being allowed into the station.

3:09 pm

Source: PA forces nab 3 Palestinians for spreading rumors about coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority security forces have arrested Palestinians who were involved in spreading rumors about coronavirus infections in Bethlehem by way of a WhatsApp voice recording, a PA security source says.

The PA Preventative Security collared Muataz Salim of Dar Salah, a village of east of Bethlehem, after he created the voice recording, in which he feigned being a PA Health Ministry official and spoke about infections in Bethlehem, the security source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, says in a phone call, without elaborating further on the contents of the audio.

The PA General Intelligence Services also nabbed two Palestinians in Hebron, who received the recording from Salim and sent it to others, the source adds.

— Adam Rasgon

2:31 pm

Man arrested after attempting to stab officers outside Old City, police say

Border Police officers arrest a man who attempted to stab them outside Jerusalem’s Old City, police say.

According to police, the suspect took out a knife and attempted to attack the officers stationed at a police post near the Damascus Gate.

The officers wrestled the man to the floor and arrested him. No injuries are reported.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:31 pm

Eight new cases of virus recorded since yesterday, bringing total in Israel to 58

Eight new cases of coronavirus have been recorded since yesterday, bringing the total in Israel to 58.

The latest patients either arrived recently from abroad or were in contact with those who had contracted the virus.

 

2:31 pm

Netanyahu trial to start next week after court rejects PM’s request for delay

The Jerusalem District Court has rejected a request to delay the start of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial and the first session will go ahead as planned next Tuesday.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman has also ruled that Netanyahu is required to be present at the court on March 17 when proceedings will begin in the cases against him.

The prime minister faces fraud and breach of trust charges in two cases, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in a third.

Netanyahu’s attorneys had asked for the delay after saying they did not have all of the files for the cases.

read more:
comments
Live Now
5:37 pm

Welfare Ministry bars visitors from entering nursing homes

The Welfare Ministry announces that visits to nursing homes will be barred indefinitely in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the sensitivity of the elderly population and the need to maintain their health, family visits will only be able to take place outside the nursing homes,” the ministry says.