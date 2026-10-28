Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

‘When Trump endorsed Bibi’: US president credits his backing of Netanyahu for PM’s electoral boost

By Jacob Magid Today, 6:46 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

A video wall displays images of Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump at a Likud election night event in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A video wall displays images of Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump at a Likud election night event in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

US President Donald Trump credits his endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for boosting the Israeli premier in Tuesday’s Knesset election.

“‘When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a great prime minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu. It all took place AFTER the endorsement by President Trump, who only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America!'” Trump writes on Truth Social.

The entire post is written as a quote, and it’s unclear whether Trump is quoting an analyst he heard on cable TV news or speaking about himself in the third person.

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