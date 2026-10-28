Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Egypt says FM discussed containing regional fighting in call with Saudi counterpart yesterday
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan discussed efforts to contain the current regional crisis and prevent a wider escalation in a phone call yesterday, Egypt’s foreign ministry says, adding that the ministers agreed to maintain close bilateral coordination.
Egypt’s parliament authorized President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Monday to take “all necessary measures” to help Saudi Arabia defend itself, as fighting between the kingdom and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis intensified.
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