Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Egypt says FM discussed containing regional fighting in call with Saudi counterpart yesterday

By Reuters Today, 7:29 am
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Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan discussed efforts to contain the current regional crisis and prevent a wider escalation in a phone call yesterday, Egypt’s foreign ministry says, adding that the ministers agreed to maintain close bilateral coordination.

Egypt’s parliament authorized President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Monday to take “all necessary measures” to help Saudi Arabia defend itself, as fighting between the kingdom and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis intensified.

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