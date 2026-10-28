Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Pro-Netanyahu bloc at 56 seats with 55.4% of ballots counted; opposition at 49, Arab parties at 15

Today, 7:49 am
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With 55.4% of ballot boxes counted as of 7:43 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 56 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 49.

Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.7%), Charedi Public (0.2%).

The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.

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