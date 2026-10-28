Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
With nearly 42% of ballots counted, PM’s bloc leads opposition 57-47; Arab parties hold remaining seats
With 41.9% of ballot boxes counted as of 5:58 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 57 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 47, while the predominantly Arab Joint List and Ra’am factions together hold the other 16 seats.
Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.8%) and Charedi Public (0.3%).
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here