Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

With nearly 42% of ballots counted, PM’s bloc leads opposition 57-47; Arab parties hold remaining seats

Today, 6:10 am
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With 41.9% of ballot boxes counted as of 5:58 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 57 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 47, while the predominantly Arab Joint List and Ra’am factions together hold the other 16 seats.

Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.8%) and Charedi Public (0.3%).

The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.

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