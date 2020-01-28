White House said to tell PM it opposes immediate annexation steps

The White House has made it clear to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it opposes immediate unilateral moves by Israel after the announcement of the American peace proposal, such as annexation of the Jordan Valley or other parts of the West Bank, Channel 13 news reports.

The network says this position was also conveyed to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz when he met with US President Donald Trump yesterday.

It says the administration is hoping to gain Arab support for its plan, and understands that unilateral moves by Israel will foil any such backing.