WHO says Mideast at ‘critical threshold’ in virus numbers

The World Health Organization warns that the Middle East is at a decisive moment in the fight against the coronavirus, with cases surging as countries ease lockdown measures.

“We are at a critical threshold in our region,” the WHO’s Middle East head, Ahmed al-Mandhari, says in an online press conference.

According to figures published by the global health body on Wednesday, the 22 countries from Morocco to Pakistan have recorded 1,077,706 novel coronavirus cases and 24,973 deaths.

Mandhari says passing a million infections marked a “concerning milestone” and urged countries to strengthen their healthcare systems.

“The number of cases reported in June alone is higher than the total number of cases reported during the four months following the first reported case in the region on 29 January,” he says.

He attributed the rise in confirmed cases to increased testing, the easing in recent weeks of lockdown measures and weakened health infrastructure in conflict-hit countries.

— AFP