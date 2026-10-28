Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
With over 50% of ballots counted, pro-Netanyahu bloc has 55 seats; opposition has 50, Arab parties hold 15
With 53.7% of ballot boxes counted as of 7:27 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 55 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 50.
Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.7%), Charedi Public (0.2%).
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
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