Ya’alon promises panel to probe unanswered aspects of case 3000

Also responding to the charges in the submarine bribery scandal is Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon, who was defense minister during part of the time that the suspected activity was taking place.

Ya’alon repeats his mantra that the case is the worst defense scandal in the country’s history and vows a government led by Blue and White will set up an investigatory panel to look into parts of the case connected to Netanyahu and not yet explored, like the approval of submarine sales to Egypt behind the defense minister’s back.

“Netanyahu’s closest associates have been charged with serious offenses, and he didn’t know?” he puzzles.

Netanyahu, who is touring Lisbon ahead of a meeting the Portuguese prime minister, has not yet commented on the case.