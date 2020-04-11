Yamina attempts to call ‘illogical’ Gantz to heel

The nationalist Yamina Party, which found itself at odds with Blue and White during now-stagnating coalition talks, is urging the potential partner to give up on any coalition demands and just sign on the dotted line.

In a statement, Yamina says Blue and White should drop its demands for the Justice Ministry, which it already reportedly had wrapped up, drop its demand for say over how judges are appointed, and “allow annexation of all settlements to begin immediately.”

“Gantz, there’s no shame in giving in. As someone who heads a faction of 17 seats against a bloc of 59, your demands are illogical and illegitimate according to any democratic logic,” the six-seat Yamina party says.