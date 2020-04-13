Yamina says Netanyahu commits to no compromise on sovereignty, judicial appointments

The right-wing Yamina party says in a statement this morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed in a call yesterday not to hand over control of the Judicial Appointments Committee to Blue and White in negotiations over a national unity government or to make any compromise on the issue of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“We strengthen the prime minister’s hands in insisting on the red lines of the right-wing bloc with regard to sovereignty and judicial appointments,” says Yamina.

“Abandoning the Judicial Appointments Committee to the left would be a disaster that would resonate for generations and would bring the judicial coup of Barak and Beinish [activist former chief justices who were anathema to the right] back to life. Gantz must stick to the agreements made on these matters and remember that he heads a minority party of 17 MKs against Netanyahu, who heads a 59-seat bloc,” says the six-seat Yamina.