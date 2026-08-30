Low-flying planes almost hit South Africa rugby stadium during pregame flyover

A mass disaster was narrowly avoided on Saturday when two passenger planes nearly collided with the roof of a rugby stadium in South Africa, during a celebratory flyover at the start of a test match between the host country and New Zealand.

In footage widely posted online, the two Embraer planes, both belonging to South African airline Airlink and decked out in green livery, could be seen flying over Cape Town Stadium at the start of the match as fireworks exploded below them.

The planes appear in the footage to be flying just meters above the top of the stadium, and according to Australian outlet news.com, one was recorded to have been just 12-14 meters above it at one point.

Local news outlet Cape Town etc reported, however, that both planes were flying around 50 meters above the stadium, and were in no real danger of colliding with it.

The flyover ahead of Saturday’s match between the Springboks and the All Blacks marked the return of a tradition that began in 1995, when South Africa and New Zealand faced off at the Rugby World Cup Final.

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At the start of that match, a South African Airways plane flew low over a stadium in Johannesburg with the message “GOOD LUCK BOKKE” painted underneath the wings.

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South Africa, which was competing in the Rugby World Cup for the first time, won that match by three points. Since then, it has won the title three more times, including in 2023.

Saturday’s match was the second of four test marches in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series between South Africa and New Zealand. The Springboks ended the match with a 33-26 victory that leaves the series level at 1-1 heading into the third test in Johannesburg next Saturday.

The third test in Johannesburg will be followed by one more in Baltimore in the United States on September 12.

Agencies contributed to this report.