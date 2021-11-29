Man found dead in Beersheba apartment; nephew arrested

A man was found dead in an apartment in Beersheba on Monday, with police investigating the incident as a potential homicide.

According to Hebrew media reports, the man, 43, was found Monday morning in a state of decomposition, implying that he had been dead for several days before his body was discovered. A 27-year-old man from Ofakim has been arrested for involvement in his death, police said. According to Ynet, the man arrested was the deceased’s nephew.

The suspect is scheduled to be brought for a remand hearing in the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, police said.

In a separate incident on Monday, a man around 60 years old was in serious condition after he was stabbed during a scuffle in Bat Yam. Magen David Adom paramedics brought the man to the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon with stab wounds and a concussion.

Earlier Monday, a man was fatally shot in the northern city of Nazareth, the latest apparent homicide victim in the Arab community. The shooting victim was taken by paramedics to Nazareth’s English Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Ehab Saadi, 40.

Following the shooting, police forces put up roadblocks and arrested two suspects found alongside a loaded pistol. Police said an initial investigation indicated the shooting was an underworld hit.

Later on Monday, two homes in Nazareth were set on fire, believed to be revenge for the murder of Saadi earlier in the day. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

According to the Abraham Initiative nonprofit, the shooting in Nazareth was the 116th homicide in the Arab community this year, by far an all-time record. Of those killed, 97 were Arab citizens of Israel and 19 were Palestinians, either from East Jerusalem or with Israeli residency.