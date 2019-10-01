Man killed, three others injured in brawl in northern Arab town

A man was killed and three others were injured Tuesday in a brawl in the northern Arab town of Majd al-Krum that involved shooting and knifing.

The 36-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound but succumbed to his injuries.

Two of the other victims were seriously injured — one was shot, the other stabbed — and were both in surgery. The fourth man suffered light wounds only.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. Police were investigating.

Recent days have seen repeated demonstrations in the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm against ongoing violence in the town and in the greater Arab community in Israel.

On Monday students and other community members, including teachers and parents, bore signs protesting the violence and marched on Umm al-Fahm’s police station.

The protests are expected to continue and the students are hoping that youth from other communities will join.

Over 60 Arab Israelis have been murdered since the start of 2019.

On Friday hundreds protested in the Wadi Ara area demanding the closure of the police station in Umm al-Fahm, saying cops were not doing enough to confront violence in their communities.

On September 20, four Arab Israelis were murdered within hours of each other. Two days later, a series of brutal crimes left one dead and several seriously injured.

The violence rocked Israel’s Arab minority and prompted its political representatives to promise to make the problem a primary issue. Joint List party leader Ayman Odeh vowed that tackling crime in Arab Israeli communities would be his main priority in the new Knesset.