Wave of killings continues as man shot dead in Nazareth

Last week’s surge in violence in Arab Israeli towns continued over the weekend, with a series of brutal crimes leaving one dead and several seriously injured.

Forty-four-year old Anan Luabana was found shot near his home in the northern city of Nazareth on Sunday evening. He was brought in critical condition to Haemek medical center in Afula, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier that evening, an unidentified 21-year old man was stabbed in Shfaram and brought to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa in serious condition. Also on Sunday, in two separate incidents, a 21-year old man was shot and wounded in the western Galilee village of Kabul and two men were wounded by gunfire in the city of Tira. Police are investigating.

This weekend’s violence comes on the heels of a series of incidents that have rocked Israel’s Arab minority and prompted its political representatives to promise to make the issue a priority. Four Arab Israelis were murdered within hours of each other last Friday, bring the total number of Arab people killed in 2019 to more than 60.

Following Friday’s carnage, Joint List leader Ayman Odeh vowed that tackling crime in Arab Israeli communities would be his main priority in the new Knesset.

“The elections are over but the plague of crime in the Arab community continues. Four deaths in two days,” he tweeted. “This is the first issue we will address. We have no choice but to bring security back to the streets and live life in a society without firearms.”