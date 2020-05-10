Man stabbed to death at Bat Yam hair salon

A man in his 60s was stabbed to death Sunday inside a hair salon in the central Israel city of Bat Yam, in an incident that police said was likely not terror-related.

The resident of the coastal city was taken in serious condition by medics from the salon on Balfour Street to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police said in a statement that officers arrived to investigate the suspected murder, and that the indications were that the incident was crime-related rather than terror-related.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

There was no immediate word about the identity of the victim, nor about the assailant.