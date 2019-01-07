Man swept away by northern river found, in critical condition

A man who was swept away early Monday morning by a flooding river in northern Israel was rescued in critical condition, following a search and rescue operation.

Police, volunteer rescue teams, and an air force helicopter were involved in hour-long effort to locate the man, who was carried away by Hilazon stream near the northern city of Karmiel after heavy rains pounded the region.

He was taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for emergency treatment. Two other men were also taken to the hospital after suffering from exposure to cold.

Rescue services were first alerted to the incident around 6 a.m. The man was found an hour later.

Heavy rains Sunday caused a swell in the water levels of streams in the north and other locations around the country.

החיפושים אחר הנעדר נמשכים, בסיוע יחידת החילוץ של חיל האוויר 669 pic.twitter.com/HjIWeh6Rei — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) January 7, 2019

The Hilazon river flows from south of the Beit Kerem valley in the Lower Galilee and continues west, where it joins the Na’aman river and then empties into the sea.