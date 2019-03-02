Memorial stone for Strasbourg’s Old Synagogue, destroyed by Nazis, vandalized

STRASBOURG, France — A memorial stone marking the site of Strasbourg’s Old Synagogue, which was destroyed by the Nazis in World War II, was vandalized overnight, the deputy mayor of the eastern French city said Saturday.

“A new incident of anti-Semitism in our town,” Alain Fontanel wrote on Twitter, posting a picture showing a large black marble slab that had been knocked off its plinth.

“Quai Kleber synagogue was burnt down by the Nazis nearly 80 years ago. The memorial stone, which marked this tragedy, was vandalized overnight.”

The town hall was working with the police to track down those responsible, he said.

The synagogue, which was the Jewish community’s main place of worship in the city, was ransacked by the Hitler Youth on September 30, 1940, then burned to the ground.

“Sadly, history repeats itself,” Fontanel wrote on his Facebook page.

A surge in anti-Semitic violence and hate speech has prompted soul-searching for many in France, which has long wrestled with its history of discrimination and prejudice against Jews.

The number of anti-Jewish offenses reported to police rose to 541 last year from 311 in 2017, after falling for two years.

Dozens of Jewish cemeteries have been desecrated, and swastikas have been found scrawled on the doors of people’s homes. One elderly Holocaust survivor was even murdered in a grisly attack thought to be motivated in part by anti-Semitism.

Rabbi Nissim Sultan of Grenoble said this week that half of the regular members of the Jewish community in the city in eastern France have left due to anti-Semitism.

France, home to Europe’s biggest Jewish community, hopes that curbing incendiary hate speech online and an increased focus on anti-racism education will help cut down on the vandalism and threats.