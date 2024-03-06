Traditional Independence Day fireworks show scrapped, amid ongoing war in Gaza

The official state ceremony for Independence Day will not include the traditional fireworks display this year due to the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, the minister heading preparations for the event announced Wednesday.

“In roughly two months, we will celebrate the State of Israel’s 76th Independence Day. Every year we end the torch-lighting ceremony with a fireworks show. However, this year, unfortunately, in light of the events of October 7, and the war we are in the middle of fighting, we are adjusting the format of the ceremony,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

She urged municipal leaders to follow suit and cancel the fireworks portion of their local festivities as well. Independence Day starts this year on the eve of May 13.

In 2022, several major cities in Israel, including Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Netanya, announced that they would no longer be holding fireworks shows, citing objections from military veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

That same year, the firework display was not included in the state ceremony either after then-culture minister Chili Tropper determined that it would be too disturbing for military veterans with PTSD. The fireworks display was restored last year when Benjamin Netanyahu returned to the premiership and re-installed Regev as head of the ceremony.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

One of the main events in Israel for Independence Day is the traditional torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, which regularly features soldiers performing elaborate foot drills and concludes with a fireworks display.

There has been concern for years over the impact the fireworks have on military veterans and others with PTSD from wars or terror attacks. Another date of concern has traditionally been the Purim festival, which some mark with the use of firecrackers.