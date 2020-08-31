Israel okays limited indoor shows in cities with low virus infection rates

The government has approved the opening of cultural event halls for indoor performances, though shows will only be permitted in cities with low coronavirus infection rates and must adhere to strict hygiene guidelines and social distancing with limited attendance.

The so-called coronavirus cabinet, a forum of ministers dealing with the virus outbreak, on Sunday approved a plan presented by Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper for restarting indoor events on September 6.

The arts and culture industry has been among the hardest hit by restrictions imposed to curb the virus spread. Large gatherings, particularly in closed spaces, are still banned, keeping theaters, concert halls and other venues shuttered and leaving artists, producers and support staff out of work. Artists and performers have demanded that indoor events be permitted to save their industry from financial ruin.

Under the approved plan, venues can open in accordance with the government’s “Purple Tag” guidelines for hygiene and social distancing practices, though only in so-called “green cities” — those with low virus morbidity rates.

No more than 100 people will be permitted to use each entrance to a venue, and inside the audience must wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Audiences will be capped at 60% of the venue capacity and a maximum of 1,000 people.

In a statement, Tropper said the move was “important news and an additional significant step in bringing the cultural world back to life.

“After the crowds flocked to the outdoor performances that have already come back, I hope and believe that the Israeli public will also come back to indoor venues,” Tropper said.

Open-air events were approved earlier in the month, though also with limited audience numbers, participants divided into capsules of up to 20 people, adherence to social distancing, and the use of face masks.

On Sunday government ministers unanimously approved virus czar Ronni Gamzu’s plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic by classifying cities based on their morbidity rates.

The plan, known as “Traffic Light,” differentiates between locales based on their coronavirus infection rates, with “red” places subject to the strictest restrictions followed by “orange,” “yellow,” and “green” ones, with the latter enjoying the loosest rules regarding crowds in outdoor and indoor spaces.

The plan will only go into effect on September 6 and not at the beginning of the month as Gamzu had hoped, according to a joint statement from the Health Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.

In addition to demanding that venues reopen, artists and other culture sector workers have also held demonstrations calling on the government to provide them with greater assistance during the virus outbreak, as it has forbidden them from working in their profession.

Israel is seeing an outbreak of the virus after having largely curbed the spread in April with strict lockdown measures that brought the economy to a virtual standstill. An easing of restrictions on indoor events in June was canceled in July as virus infections continued to spike.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began rose to 114,020 on Sunday, though the figure was likely stunted by an ongoing strike by technicians at publicly funded labs running coronavirus tests. Of the 20,305 active cases, there were 444 people in serious condition, with 127 on ventilators. Another 190 people are in serious condition and the rest had mild or no symptoms. Over 900 people have died.