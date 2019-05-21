Netanyahu loyalist refiles bill to grant PM immunity from prosecution

A Likud ally of Benjamin Netanyahu has officially submitted legislation aimed at granting the prime minister immunity from prosecution, even as sources close to the premier deny he intends to change the law in order to prevent an indictment being filed against him.

MK Miki Zohar’s bill was officially placed on the Knesset’s docket late Monday night along with 200 other proposals set to begin the legislative process in the coming weeks.

The bill proposes that Netanyahu and any other MK would by default be granted immunity from prosecution unless the Knesset House Committee — which Zohar himself chaired in the last legislative term and is expected to continue to helm throughout the 21st Knesset — votes to strip the lawmaker of that right. The bill would reverse the current system: Whereas now, MKs must vote in favor of giving a colleague immunity against a coming indictment, under Zohar’s proposal they would have the power to block an indictment by refusing to approve the removal of MKs’ immunity.

Speculation has swirled that, following his reelection last month, Netanyahu may use his election victory — which his allies have touted as proof that Israelis don’t want to see him indicted — to advance legislation that would immunize him from prosecution as long as he remains prime minister. He is reported to be considering conditioning entry to his new government on a potential coalition party’s support for one of a variety of possible legislative initiatives, including the change to the current immunity law sought by Zohar and/or a so-called “French law” sheltering a sitting prime minister from prosecution.

In February, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his intention to indict Netanyahu, pending a hearing, in three cases, dubbed by police cases 1000, 2000 and 4000. The prime minister denies all the allegations.

Prior to the April 9 elections, Netanyahu gave mixed signals when asked whether he would seek to evade prosecution by means of Knesset legislation to guarantee himself immunity and to prevent the Supreme Court from overturning that immunity. On one occasion, in a late March television interview, he dismissed the idea but then backtracked within seconds. On May 15, a Channel 12 television report said Netanyahu had conclusively decided to legislate in order to avoid prosecution for as long as he remains in office. It said Netanyahu and members of his close circle had begun briefing Likud MKs “on how to market this to the public.”

On Sunday however, sources close to the prime minister told The Times of Israel’s Hebrew site, Zman Yisrael, that Netanyahu has scrapped the idea of the new immunity bill in the face of mounting criticism.

The official filing of Zohar’s bill would suggest that Netanyahu does in fact intend to change the law in his favor.

Last month, Zohar carried out a media blitz explaining his efforts to extricate Netanyahu from indictment in the corruption cases against him.

The ruling party’s dramatic election victory meant that prosecutors should reconsider pursuing criminal charges against Netanyahu, Zohar said, arguing that indicting a victorious Netanyahu would amount to subverting the public will.

“The people decided that the cases [against Netanyahu] aren’t criminal in nature,” Zohar argued in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster.

Mandelblit said earlier this month that the results of the general election would have no bearing on his decisions in the criminal cases against Netanyahu. And in strongly worded comments, the attorney general called allegations that the premier was being framed — such as have been made repeatedly by Netanyahu himself — “nonsense intended to delegitimize the law-enforcement system.”

Mandelblit rejected suggestions by some politicians that Netanyahu’s reelection in the April 9 vote should bring an end to the criminal process against him.

“It has been claimed that there may be some connection between the election process and its results, and the criminal proceedings in progress,” he said. “I will state what is obvious to me: The criminal process does not intersect with the election process. Neither is it influenced by it.”

Quoting from a 1993 ruling in a corruption case against Shas party minister Rafael Pinhasi, Mandelblit said: “The will of the people does not supplant the rule of law, and cannot replace it.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.