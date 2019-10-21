Netanyahu tells president he can’t form government; now it’s Gantz’s turn to try

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced he had failed to muster a coalition after almost four weeks of effort, and therefore returned the mandate to form a government to President Reuven Rivlin.

Rivlin is expected on Tuesday morning to now charge Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz with the task of trying to muster a coalition that can win a Knesset majority. Blue and White said it was determined to build a “liberal unity government” with Gantz at its helm.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said he had worked “incessantly” over the past 26 days to form a “broad national unity government,” which would include his Likud party’s religious allies and the rival Blue and White party, but had been thwarted by its leader Gantz. “That’s what the people want,” he said. “That’s what Israel needs in light of the growing security challenges it faces.”

“Over the past few weeks I’ve made every effort to bring Benny Gantz to the negotiating table,” Netanyahu said. “Unfortunately, he just simply refused time after time.”

Netanyahu’s deadline for building a government was due to expire on Wednesday. Gantz will now have 28 days to try to succeed where Netanyahu could not.

Yair Lapid, the No. 2 in Blue and White, hit back minutes later. “Bibi [Netanyahu] again failed,” he said in a statement.

A statement from Rivlin’s office said the president received Netanyahu’s request to return the mandate.

The statement said the director-general of the President’s Residence would inform faction heads that Rivlin intends to now task Gantz with forming a government.

Netanyahu was tasked by Rivlin with trying to form a government based on the strength of his pact with right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties to negotiate as a bloc of 55 MKs after September 17’s inconclusive elections. Gantz heads a bloc of 54 MKs from the center, left and Arab parties, but the 10 Arab MKs in that group would not join a Gantz-led coalition. (Three other Arab MKs did not back either candidate.)