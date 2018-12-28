North Carolina synagogue vandalized following threats

A synagogue in Cary, North Carolina that has been the target of threats before was vandalized, police said.

The vandalism at Congregation of Shaarei Shalom in Cary was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday, CBS17 reported. The synagogue’s front door and windows were damaged. A board member told the television channel that an unidentified person threw bricks through the windows.

Cary police, who are investigating the incident, told CBS17 that they had no indication that it is a hate crime or ethnic intimidation. Shaarei Shalom is a messianic synagogue.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In November, the son of a North Carolina Court of Appeals judge made threats against the same synagogue.

William Warden, 20, also burned a cross in a local park, the Charlotte News & Observer reported.

On Saturday night, Warden rang the smart doorbell of Congregation of Shaarei Shalom in Cary. When a synagogue official remotely answered the bell, Warden made a “number of disparaging statements against the Jewish religion and people of the Jewish faith,” police told the newspaper. He also threatened to damage the synagogue, according to the report.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report