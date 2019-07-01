Officials: Mystery object crashes, explodes in northern Cyprus

Officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus were investigating a mysterious explosion that rocked the Mediterranean island and caused a large fire early Monday.

The explosion came amid a reported wave of Israeli strikes on targets in nearby Syria, leading to speculation that the blast was caused by an errant anti-aircraft missile or a downed aircraft.

Kudret Özersay, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, said that officials had determined that the blast in the Tashkent area was not caused by a helicopter crash or an ammunition storage depot explosion.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He later tweeted that an examination of the debris indicated it was “an aircraft carrying explosives or a missile” and that “the writings and signs on the debris will allow us to understand exactly what happened soon.”

He said there were no injuries.

S-200 missile? Downed jet? Drone? UFO crashes in N. Cyprus amid ‘Israeli raid’ on Syria (PHOTOS) – https://t.co/KLxsCRNZxI pic.twitter.com/IRTL1CTqBJ — greeen (@greeenorg) July 1, 2019

The explosion came as Syria said Israeli jets attacked several military sites near the capital Damascus and the central city of Homs early Monday and that Syrian air defenses had intercepted several of them.

Israel had no comment on the reported strike.

It would not be the first time Syrian air defenses have gone off target.

In September, Syrian air defenses shot down a Russian military aircraft during Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in the country, killing all 15 servicemen aboard.

Russia, which is allied with Damascus, blamed the Israeli military for the incident, a charge rejected by Jerusalem, and later transferred advanced S-300 air-defense systems to Syria.

On Sunday, an Israeli satellite imagery analysis company said Syria’s entire S-300 air defense system appeared to be operational, indicating a greater threat to Israel’s ability to conduct airstrikes against Iranian and pro-Iranian forces in the country.

Turkey invaded Cyprus in July 1974 following a coup on the island that it opposed. About 150,000 Greek Cypriots were expelled from the areas captured by the Turkish army. In 1983 the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, although it is not recognized by the international community or the United Nations, which see the area as occupied.