Palestinian arrested for allegedly shooting at Border Police base in November

Border Police overnight Saturday arrested a Palestinian man suspected of firing at a guard post at a Border Police base near East Jerusalem.

The suspect, a resident of the town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, was arrested near the Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Aumim.

The gunfire incident in which he is suspected occurred on November 27, 2018, and did not cause any casualties.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The suspect, in his 30s, has evaded several previous attempts to arrest him.

Last week four pipe bombs were hurled at the base. Only one exploded, causing no damage or injuries. Officials said they were still seeking those involved.

Also overnight, two Border Policemen were lightly wounded by rocks thrown at them during an arrest operation in Ramallah.

A spokesman said hundreds of rioters gathered and attacked soldiers, burning tires and hurling rocks. Troops responded with riot-dispersal measures.

The wounded soldiers were taken to a Jerusalem hospital and later released.

On Friday a Palestinian man tried to carry out a stabbing attack near the West Bank city of Hebron and was shot and critically injured by troops, the army said.

The Israel Defense Forces said the attacker was “neutralized” after attempting to stab soldiers at an army post near the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba, and was taken to the hospital.