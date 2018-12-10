Palestinian man said killed in predawn clashes with IDF in Qalandiya

A Palestinian man was shot dead and three others were injured by Israeli troops during clashes in the central West Bank town of Qalandiya in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military said it was aware of the reports, but refused to confirm them.

According to the IDF, Palestinians attacked the security forces who entered the area overnight.

In the town, outside Jerusalem, the Israeli troops arrested three brothers from the same family, the official Palestinian Authority Wafa news outlet reported.

“During a raid by IDF, Border Police and Israel Police troops… a violent riot broke out in which rocks and improvised explosives were thrown at the troops, who responded with live fire,” the military said in a statement.

“A report was received about a Palestinian casualty. The incident will be investigated,” the IDF added.

Palestinian officials identified the man killed in the clashes as 23-year-old Muhammad Adwan.

Three others were wounded by Israeli fire, according to Wafa. They were transported to a hospital in Ramallah, unnamed sources told the PA mouthpiece.

The Israeli military said that, in total, it arrested 12 Palestinian suspects in raids throughout the West Bank on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Troops also found and confiscated a Carlo-style submachine gun in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar.

In a separate raid in the Ramallah suburb of Beitunia, Israeli troops arrested Hassan Yousef, a West Bank leader of the Hamas terror group, one of his sons told The Times of Israel over the phone.

Yousef, a co-founder of the Hamas terror group and a Palestinian lawmaker, has been imprisoned by Israel a number of times over the years.

He was last arrested in December 2017 for “advancing and promoting Hamas activities” in the West Bank, according to the Shin Bet security service.

Yousef was released from prison in October 2018, after 10 months in administrative detention, a measure that allows Israel to hold certain suspects indefinitely without charge.

Mosab Yousef, one of his sons, helped the Shin Bet in the late 1990s and 2000s thwart several terror attacks and arrest many Hamas members. He has since become estranged from his father, sought asylum in the US and converted to Christianity.

He published an autobiography titled “Son of Hamas” in 2010.