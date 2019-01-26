IDF says Palestinian shot dead in West Bank clash, likely by settler

A Palestinian man was killed and another was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in clashes with settlers and Israeli forces in a West Bank village northeast of Ramallah, Palestinian officials said.

The army said an initial probe had shown that Hamdi Taleb Na’asan, a 38-year-old father of four, was shot dead by a settler. Palestinians said he was shot in the back.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah that, in all, one person was killed and five others hurt in clashes that erupted when settlers from the nearby outpost of Adei Ad arrived at an olive tree grove outside the village of Al-Mughayyir in the West Bank.

It was not immediately clear whether the injured had also been hit by settler fire or in subsequent clashes that erupted as Israeli troops arrived to separate the sides.

هجوم من المستوطنين..شهيد و20 إصابة بالرصاص الحي في مواجهات المغيرhttps://t.co/dfm4L9NmBj — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 26, 2019

The army said an initial probe had shown that Na’asanwas shot by an armed settler. It said a conflict had erupted between the sides, during which one or more settlers discharged their weapons, apparently killing Na’asan and hurting several others.

The army added that an Israeli civilian was lightly wounded but did not require evacuation.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Al-Mughayyir Mayor Faraj Na’asan to the Times of Israel: “With the protection of the army, settlers attempted to raid the village from its northern end. The people then confronted the settlers to prevent them from entering the village. The settlers then opened fire on us, killing one of our sons, while the army shot into the air. The person who they killed was my nephew.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the “gangs of settlers’ assaults on the village of Mughayyir which led to the martyrdom of Hamdi Na’asan,” the official PA news site Wafa reported.

Saeb Erekat, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee, said “We hold the Israeli government fully responsible for this new crime.”

Meanwhile, violent protests were also reported along the Gaza border Saturday afternoon, with demonstrators burning tires and hurling objects at Israeli soldiers. Some attempts were made to sabotage the security fence. Israeli troops responded with tear gas and other less lethal means.

On Friday evening, the army said a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli military forces near Ramallah after hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles.

According to the military, the teen, along with two others, was throwing rocks at Israeli cars near Route 60, the West Bank’s main north-south road. Troops fired at the three, hitting two of them. Soldiers administered medical assistance to the wounded, but the 16-year-old died of his injuries. The condition of the second person shot was not clear.

The army said it was reviewing the incident.

The incident took place as thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Gaza border for weekly demonstrations. Some 5,000 people rallied at the border, a lower turnout than in previous weeks. Demonstrators burned tires and hurled stones at Israeli soldiers. The Hamas-run health ministry said one person was killed and 23 injured in the clashes.

The West Bank has sometimes seen unrest and rioting on Fridays as a form of support for the Gaza rallies.

The shooting comes days after a Jewish teen was charged for his role in the killing of a Palestinian woman by rock

The 16-year-old Israeli, a student at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim, was charged with manslaughter, aggravated stone throwing at a moving vehicle, and intentional sabotage of a vehicle. Each of the charges is connected to the killing of Aisha Rabi, a 47-year-old Palestinian mother of eight, and is qualified as having been carried out “in the context of a terrorist act.” If convicted, the suspect could face considerable jail time; a manslaughter terrorism conviction alone carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.