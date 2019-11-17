Palestinian suspected of stealing car shot dead during police chase

A Palestinian man suspected of driving a stolen car in Jerusalem was shot dead during a pursuit early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers opened fire after police chasing the man believed he was driving in a manner that endangered them and other people on the road, authorities said.

The fatal shooting came during an overnight pursuit of three cars which police said had been stolen from the capital’s Givat Massuah neighborhood by a group of Palestinians.

The 25-year-old man suffered critical injuries while attempting to escape in the direction of Bethlehem via the Tunnels Road, south of Jerusalem. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A investigation has been opened into details of the incident. The police internal investigations division is also investigating, the Haaretz daily reported.

Four more people, some from the West Bank and some from the East Jerusalem, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the car thefts.

Elsewhere, the Israel Defense Forces said security forces had arrested four terror suspects overnight throughout the West Bank. The four were taken for questioning.