Parents suspected of abducting child and dragging her alongside car

Police announced Thursday that they intend to indict a couple from the southern town of Rahat for abducting their 18-year-old daughter and dragging her with their moving car as she tried to escape earlier this month.

Police said in a statement that the parents, aged 43 and 42, were angered by their child’s behavior. Haaretz reported that the conflict was over their disapproval of the young woman’s relationships with men.

On the evening of April 5, police received a report of a woman lying on the side of a road in the predominantly Bedouin town with extensive injuries.

Footage released by police shows the woman’s legs being dragged along the road as the back passenger door is open and the vehicle is moving.

The parents were arrested several days later on suspicion of kidnapping and assault.