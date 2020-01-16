Petah Tikva man strangled in suspected murder

A man was found strangled to death in Petah Tikva on Thursday in a suspected murder.

Police arrested a 50-year-old resident of the central Israeli city in connection to the 57-year-old’s death.

An initial investigation indicated the suspect, a security guard at an electronics store, was drinking with friends, including the victim, prior to the suspected killing.

After the rest of the group left, a fight apparently broke out when the suspect asked the victim not to ride home on his bike because he was inebriated, according to the Ynet news site.

The suspect was then believed to have tried to tie the victim to his bike, but ended up choking him to death.