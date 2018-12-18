Piano prodigy Emily Bear to hit Israel for benefit concerts

Acclaimed 17-year-old American pianist Emily Bear will be in Israel to perform with the World Doctors Orchestra, along with singers Ester Rada and Avraham Tal, in support of Save a Child’s Heart, one of Israel’s major humanitarian non-profit organizations.

The musicians will put on two performances, the first on February 6 at the Jerusalem Theater and the second on February 7 at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium.

Bear is a composer and pianist who began performing at an early age, debuting onstage at age 5. She plays her own compositions and performs with orchestras and ensembles throughout the world, working closely with her mentor, famed producer Quincy Jones.

The World Doctors Orchestra showcases 100 doctors who are also musicians and perform two or three times a year for humanitarian causes. All proceeds from the upcoming concerts are a donation to the cause.

Save a Child’s Heart was founded in 1995 at Holon’s Wolfson Medical Center, with the mission to improve the quality of pediatric cardiac care for children from developing countries, and has saved the lives of more than 4,700 children in 57 countries, according to the organization.

Bear calls herself a “goodwill ambassador” of the organization, and has performed at benefit concerts for SACH in the past, including one in Israel in 2017 to help raise funds for the organization’s new building at Wolfson Medical Center.

Tickets range from NIS 105 to NIS 505, and are available through Eventim.