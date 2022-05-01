Police arrest 5 for attacks on buses going to Western Wall during Passover

Police in Jerusalem over the weekend arrested five suspects for attacking buses and cars headed to the Western Wall during Passover last month.

The suspects are from East Jerusalem and Qalqilya, Ynet reported.

Prosecutors are expected to indict them in the coming days.

The alleged attack took place on the morning of April 17, when a group of rioters gathered and attacked the vehicles outside the Old City.

The assailants smashed the windows of the bus and did other damage by hurling stones at the vehicle.

A collaborator in a private car helped hold up traffic by stopping in the road, allowing the attackers to target the vehicles.

Several buses were heavily damaged in the assault, and some passengers were lightly injured.

The attackers fled the scene after, but at least two were apprehended soon after in East Jerusalem.

Last month, police detained 20 suspects for riots in the Old City at the time, including some who allegedly threw stones at buses.

Other suspects were detained for throwing rocks and firecrackers at police from Old City rooftops, and for assaulting Orthodox Jews headed to pray at the Western Wall.

The attacks took place amid sky-high tensions in Jerusalem between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, typically a period of friction, saw regular clashes at the flashpoint Temple Mount.

The Old City compound is the holiest site to Jews, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which sits atop the Temple Mount, is the third-holiest shrine for Muslims.

This year, Ramadan coincided with the week-long Jewish Passover holiday, which brought thousands of Jews to the Old City, including to the Western Wall, which is located beneath the Temple Mount.

Ramadan comes to an end this week, but tensions remain high. The head of the Hamas terror group in Gaza threatened Israel and synagogues worldwide on Saturday, and Palestinian terrorists killed an Israeli guard in the West Bank on Friday.