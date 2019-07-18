New Jersey police identify suspects in anti-Semitic water gun attack

JTA — Police in Teaneck, New Jersey, identified three of four people suspected of a hate crime in which they allegedly sprayed dark liquid on Jews near a synagogue.

The three suspects, who are said to have used water guns to squirt the liquid on July 12 outside the Young Israel synagogue after Friday evening prayers, are all adults, Deputy Mayor Elie Katz is quoted as saying in a report Wednesday by ABC 7 NY.

Katz wrote on Facebook that the suspects were in a silver Honda Accord, taking videos and shooting water guns at people walking out of the prayer service. They made two rounds and at least one of them shouted anti-Semitic obscenities when passersby shouted for the driver to stop.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

One person got a good look at the license plate and told police, who traced the owners and ascertained who was in the car on Friday at around 9 p.m.

According to the Teaneck Daily Voice, Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly identified the liquid as water.

Separately, an unidentified individual carved a swastika onto the chassis of a car owned by a Jewish person in Matthews, North Carolina.

“I was sort of mad, sad, broken-hearted, and really angry that someone would damage my property like that especially with that kind of a symbol because, as a Jew, it symbolizes the murder of six million of my brothers and sisters,” the owner, who did not want to be identified, told WSOCTV Wednesday.

Multiple graffiti of swastika and Holocaust denial appeared earlier this week on the pedestrian bridge of the Santa Monica neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.