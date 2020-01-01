Pope slaps hand of woman who grabs him during appearance

Pope Francis was filmed slapping a woman on the hand after she grabbed him and pulled him toward her during a New Year’s appearance in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday evening.

The 83-year-old leader of the world’s approximately 1.2 billion Catholics appeared angry as he swatted at the woman’s hand, prompting worldwide news coverage and a plethora of snarky comments on social media.

“This year I resolve to be more like the pope when people get on my nerves,” one Twitter user quipped, while another contended that “The Pope HITTING someone pretty much sums up 2019.”

Earlier in 2019, the pope made waves in Catholic circles after a video showing him jerking his hand away from Catholics seeking to kiss his ring made its way online.

During a March visit to Loreto, a major Italian pilgrimage site, Francis received a long line of faithful, some of whom shook his hand, while others kissed his hand or bowed down in a gesture of reverence. He only began pulling his hand away after having greeted a large number of people.

Those coming to his defense noted that he still had to greet sick people and lead a prayer and a Vatican spokesman later explained that his refusal to allow people to kiss his ring was “a simple question of hygiene.”