Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Gal Gadot film set in London

Israeli actress Gal Gadot was reportedly removed from the set of her upcoming film “The Runner” in north London after pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters disrupted filming.

During the Thursday protest, activists reportedly chanted slogans including “Stop bombing Palestine,” beat drums and waved Palestinian flags.

The Daily Mail reported that approximately a dozen police officers responded to the scene and escorted the actress off the set for her safety.

According to the report, production on the film was temporarily halted and a body double stood in for Gadot.

However, the Jewish Chronicle reported that Gadot was not on set at the time of the protest and that her stunt double was filming when demonstrators arrived. The publication claimed the protest was triggered by social media rumors falsely suggesting Gadot would be on location.

The demonstration appeared to have been organized through encrypted messaging platforms and social media. Posts circulating on Instagram and Signal reportedly urged activists to disrupt filming due to Gadot’s high-profile support for Israel and her past IDF service.

The Metropolitan Police did not immediately comment on whether any arrests had been made.

Gadot has publicly supported Israel since Hamas’s brutal massacre on October 7, 2023, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were kidnapped to Gaza.

The actress has already been mired in controversy of late, including backlash against her role in Disney’s “Snow White” remake, which was banned in Lebanon and Kuwait due to her Israeli nationality and military background.