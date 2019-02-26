Ramat Gan man shot dead in suspected gangland hit

A man in his 20s was shot dead Monday in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan in a suspected criminal mob hit.

Reports said the gunman shot the victim in the parking garage adjacent to his apartment building on Bialik Street before fleeing the scene.

He was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, but was declared dead shortly after arrival.

Police said they were investigating the incident, which was suspected to have been a criminal assassination. Police said security forces were searching the area for the gunman.

According to Ynet, the apartment the victim was living in is owned by a known mob boss who is currently in jail.

The report said police suspected the victim was involved in a car bombing in Tel Aviv four months ago that killed two men, but they never questioned him. Police at the time said they suspected the explosion in the Hatikva neighborhood was a criminal underworld slaying.

The Kan public broadcaster said the man had a previous arrest record that included weapons possession charges.

Drive-by shootings and car bombs set off as part of underworld gang wars have long wracked Israeli cities, with law enforcement authorities struggling to stem the phenomenon.