Ramle man shot dead in apparent fight over parking spot

A man was shot dead on Sunday in central Israel in what police described as a dispute over a parking spot.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Azrieli shopping mall in the central city of Ramle.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the critically injured man, said to be about 40 years old, and took him to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center. Doctors later pronounced him dead.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police said they arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 74-year-old resident of the nearby town of Lod.

The fatal shooting apparently began as a dispute over a parking space, police said.

In January a father and son were arrested on suspicion of murdering 43-year-old Yuri Podovni in the central city of Holon over a parking spot. The two were allegedly arguing with Podovni over a spot in a parking lot in the city’s industrial zone, which led to a physical fight and resulted in the shooting of Podovni.