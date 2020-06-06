Rare ‘strawberry moon’ lights up sky in Israel and around world

Skies in Israel and around much of the globe were lit up Friday night with what is affectionately known as a “strawberry noon.”

The name for the penumbral lunar eclipse comes from the full moon’s reddish color that is a result of the earth coming between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the latter. The title was donned by Native Americans as it takes place during the short season for harvesting strawberries in the northeastern United States.

The eclipse was visible in the Middle East, eastern Africa, southern Asia and Australia, according to NASA, which said that other parts of the world will see the full moon, but not with a red hue.

However, North America will be able to see the strawberry moon next month, NASA said.