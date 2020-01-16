Republican leader in Delaware ousted after blaming Jews for Trump impeachment

JTA — A Republican Party leader in Delaware was fired after Facebook posts that were criticized as anti-Semitic.

The Sussex County Republican Party voted on Monday to oust its vice chair, Nelly Jordan, the Dover Post reported. Her Facebook comments singling out Jews as responsible for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump came to light on December 31, according to Delaware State News.

“These jews (sic) have been enrolled to come and testify, to come and interrogate and to be involved in anything that the Democrats enlist them to do to try to look credible to the people of this country,” her post said, according to Delaware State News.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Jordan also wrote that Jews were going against the Lord’s will “as it was in the times of the Old Testament.”

Nelly Jordan, Vice Chair of the Delaware Republican Committee, speaking about unity within the party. pic.twitter.com/aJg0IJfE0Z — Kent County GOP (@KentRepublicans) June 12, 2014

Her comments drew criticism from party leaders. Though Jordan apologized for the comments earlier this month, on Monday she said she was “not anti-Semitic” and that her words had been “changed.”

Jordan was ousted by two votes and dozens of party members showed up at the Monday event to support her.